Iran accuses rivals of using media to influence energy prices

29 August 2026 22:28 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said intelligence gathered by Tehran indicates attempts to manipulate energy markets amid the ongoing conflict.

According to Araghchi, Iran’s adversaries are using the media to influence energy prices and shape the information environment in an effort to advance their own interests. Similar allegations have previously been made by Iranian authorities.

Araghchi also said such efforts would not change the course of the conflict or prevent the United States from becoming involved in what he described as a "losing war."

Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump announced the launch of an "economic war and isolation" campaign against Iran on an unprecedented scale.

The U.S. president also warned that countries whose financial institutions, businesses, airports or government bodies provide support to Tehran would face serious economic consequences from Washington.