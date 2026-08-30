Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry congratulates Turkiye on Victory Day
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has extended its congratulations to the people and government of Turkiye on the occasion of the Republic of Türkiye's Victory Day, celebrated on August 30.
The ministry published the congratulatory message on its social media account:
"We commemorate with deep respect the cherished memory of our martyrs who sacrificed their lives for Turkiye's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, and proudly celebrate the historic Victory achieved through the unwavering will, determination and heroism of our brotherly people.
Happy Victory Day!" the ministry said.
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