Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker addresses Inter-Parliamentary Conference

30 August 2026 10:20 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Speaker of Azerbaijan's Parliament Sahiba Gafarova delivered a video address to the Second Inter-Parliamentary Speakers' Conference in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, held under the theme "Solidarity for Peace and Shared Prosperity: Strengthening International Law and Resolving Conflicts Peacefully."

Gafarova expressed confidence that the Inter-Parliamentary Speakers' Conference, established in 2025, will continue to develop as an open and effective platform for parliamentary leaders. She said the organisation could play an important role in advancing parliamentary diplomacy and supporting the conference's goals of promoting peace, respect for international law, peaceful conflict resolution and shared prosperity.

She noted that armed conflicts, geopolitical tensions and humanitarian crises continue to threaten lives, slow development and deepen inequality. According to Gafarova, lasting peace cannot be achieved by individual countries acting alone, while sustainable prosperity requires international cooperation.

The Parliament Speaker stressed that peace should be grounded in international law and called for consistent adherence to the principles of the UN Charter. She also highlighted dialogue, negotiations and other peaceful methods as essential tools for settling disputes.

Gafarova further underlined the role of parliaments in these efforts. She said parliamentary diplomacy can help reduce tensions, build trust between countries and contribute to the peaceful settlement of conflicts.