China overhauls defense mobilization law as security risks evolve

30 August 2026 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

China’s top legislature has approved a revised National Defense Mobilization Law as Beijing moves to modernise its system for shifting from peacetime to wartime and strengthen its ability to respond to evolving security threats.

The revised law, approved on Friday during the 24th session of the Standing Committee of the 14th National People’s Congress, will take effect on October 1. It is the first major update to the legislation since it was adopted in 2010.

The new law, comprising 14 chapters and 82 articles, sets out clearer responsibilities for military and civilian authorities involved in national defence mobilisation. It also seeks to integrate mobilisation planning more closely with economic and social development and emergency-response mechanisms.

The revisions cover defence mobilisation planning, military personnel reserves, the mobilisation of armed forces, military research, and the requisition or expropriation of civilian resources, including arrangements for compensation.

The legislation defines national defence mobilisation as measures taken by the state in response to threats to national sovereignty, unity, territorial integrity, security and development interests, with the aim of enabling a rapid transition from peacetime to wartime and converting economic and social resources into defence capabilities.

Chinese officials said the changes are designed to reflect shifts in modern warfare by improving coordination over institutions, resources and military forces. The revised framework also expands mobilisation arrangements in key and emerging areas and is intended to strengthen support for combat readiness and wartime operations.

A new provision specifically calls for the use of advanced technologies in national defence mobilisation and the development of mobilisation capabilities in emerging fields.

Authorities said implementation will now focus on ensuring compliance with the revised law and developing supporting regulations.

The previous National Defense Mobilization Law was adopted in February 2010 and came into force on July 1 of that year.