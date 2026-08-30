Dutch citizen rescued after dog attack in Azerbaijan's Shaki mountains

30 August 2026 11:21 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

At around 17:00 on August 29, the Shaki Border Detachment of the State Border Service's (SBS) Border Troops received information that a citizen of the Kingdom of the Netherlands was in need of assistance in the mountainous area of Bash Zayzid village in the Shaki district.

The State Border Service reports that Dutch citizen Kramer Anne Hestler, born in 1979, arrived in Azerbaijan on a Frankfurt-Baku flight on August 26 for tourism. On the morning of August 29, she set out on a hiking trip in the mountainous area of Shaki District.

While heading toward the Chalangi summer pasture near Bash Zayzid village, the tourist was attacked by dogs and sustained injuries of varying severity.

To evacuate the seriously injured woman, a helicopter belonging to the Command of the State Border Service's Special Air Operations Forces was immediately dispatched to the area, carrying medical personnel and a rescue team.

The emergency rescue operation was carried out at an altitude of 2,000 meters above sea level, in darkness and under difficult mountainous conditions. The Dutch citizen, who had sustained multiple open wounds to her head and body and was unable to move without assistance, received first aid from the SBS medical team at the scene.

She was then promptly evacuated by helicopter to Shaki District Central Hospital, where she underwent emergency surgery.