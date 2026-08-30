Death toll from devastating floods in Nepal and China reaches 750

30 August 2026 12:10 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The death toll from the devastating floods that struck Nepal, along the border with China, on August 26 has risen to 734, while 2,498 people remain missing.

The figures were released by Nepal's agency responsible for emergency management.

Chinese state media, meanwhile, reported that 16 people had died and 546 were missing on the Chinese side. This brings the overall toll from the disaster to 750 deaths and 3,044 missing people.

On Sunday, Nepalese authorities urged rescue teams operating in the area along the Chinese border to exercise caution as water levels rose again.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority said in a warning: 'We have received reports that the flow of floodwaters in the Bote Koshi River in Rasuwa District has increased again.'

The authorities further warned: 'Therefore, all personnel involved in search, rescue and relief operations, people staying in riverside areas, as well as everyone else in the affected areas, particularly Rasuwa, Nuwakot, Dhading and Chitwan districts, are urged to exercise caution.'

According to the US Geological Survey, the disaster occurred on the morning of August 26 along the China-Nepal border after a glacier collapsed, triggering a massive surge of water and debris downstream.

Photo Credits: Nepal News