Emergency Ministry warns of unstable weather conditions

30 August 2026 12:29 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) has issued an appeal to the public amid forecasts of unstable weather conditions across the country.

The National Hydrometeorological Service forecasts unstable weather from the evening of August 30 through September 1, with heavy rainfall expected in some areas, short-term flooding in some mountain rivers, strong winds and thunderstorms.

In light of the forecast, the Ministry of Emergency Situations has reminded the public of essential safety precautions.

Residents are advised to stay away from areas at risk of flooding and flash floods caused by heavy rainfall. If caught in a flood, people should immediately move to higher ground.

During strong winds, people should keep away from lightweight structures, temporary buildings, buildings and advertising boards. They are also advised not to stand beneath electricity poles and wires or tall trees.

Small-boat users are reminded that going out to sea is prohibited under such weather conditions.

The ministry also urged people to avoid entering the sea during strong winds, noting that swimming in such conditions can be dangerous.

The public has also been advised to take precautions against lightning. During thunderstorms, people should disconnect electrical appliances from the power supply and avoid using telephones, including landlines, mobile phones and payphones. Those outdoors should stay away from power lines, lightning conductors, gutters and antennas, and should not take shelter under tall trees.

People inside vehicles are advised to stop and wait for the thunderstorm to pass with the windows closed.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations urged the public to follow safety rules and remain vigilant during the period of unstable weather.

In case of an emergency, call 112.