Weekly review: Azerbaijani manat holds steady against dollar

30 August 2026 13:08 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The Azerbaijani manat remained stable against the U.S. dollar during the week of August 24-28, with the weekly weighted average exchange rate holding at 1.7000 manat per $1.

According to calculations based on data from the Azerbaijan Central Bank (CBA), the manat recorded mixed movements against other major currencies during the week.

The official exchange rate against the euro declined by 0.0063 manat, while the weekly weighted average rate rose by 0.00648 manat from the previous week to 1.9822 manat per €1.

Against the Russian ruble, the manat's official rate for 100 rubles fell by 0.0795 manat. The weekly weighted average rate decreased by 0.00124 manat compared with the previous week, reaching 2.0195 manat per 100 rubles.

The manat also strengthened slightly against the Turkish lira. Its official exchange rate decreased by 0.0002 manat, while the weekly weighted average rate fell by 0.00018 manat to 0.0353 manat per lira.