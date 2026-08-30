Weekly overview of gold prices in Azerbaijan

30 August 2026 16:10 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

From August 24 to 28, the price of one troy ounce of gold (31.1034768 grams) in Azerbaijan decreased by AZN 96.679 ($56.87), or 1.2%.

According to data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), the average weekly price of gold rose by AZN 321.9307 ($189.37), or 4.3%, compared with the previous week, reaching AZN 7,857.4748 ($4,622.04).

Meanwhile, the price of one troy ounce of silver increased by AZN 0.0427 ($0.0251), or 0.03%, over the week. Its average weekly price climbed by AZN 4.78828 ($2.82), or 4.3%, to AZN 116.8486 ($68.73).

The price of one troy ounce of platinum declined by AZN 58.123 ($34.19), or 1.8%, during the week. However, its average weekly price rose by AZN 137.5147 ($80.89), or 4.5%, to AZN 3,161.9558 ($1,859.97).

Meanwhile, the price of one troy ounce of palladium increased by AZN 3.4085 ($2.01), or 0.1%. Its average weekly price went up by AZN 36.5738 ($21.51), or 1.6%, compared with the previous week, reaching AZN 2,287.5965 ($1,345.64).