Azernews.Az

Sunday, August 30, 2026

Weekly overview of gold prices in Azerbaijan

30 August 2026 16:10 (UTC+04:00)
Weekly overview of gold prices in Azerbaijan
AzerNEWS Staff
AzerNEWS Staff
Read more

From August 24 to 28, the price of one troy ounce of gold (31.1034768 grams) in Azerbaijan decreased by AZN 96.679 ($56.87), or 1.2%.

According to data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), the average weekly price of gold rose by AZN 321.9307 ($189.37), or 4.3%, compared with the previous week, reaching AZN 7,857.4748 ($4,622.04).

Meanwhile, the price of one troy ounce of silver increased by AZN 0.0427 ($0.0251), or 0.03%, over the week. Its average weekly price climbed by AZN 4.78828 ($2.82), or 4.3%, to AZN 116.8486 ($68.73).

The price of one troy ounce of platinum declined by AZN 58.123 ($34.19), or 1.8%, during the week. However, its average weekly price rose by AZN 137.5147 ($80.89), or 4.5%, to AZN 3,161.9558 ($1,859.97).

Meanwhile, the price of one troy ounce of palladium increased by AZN 3.4085 ($2.01), or 0.1%. Its average weekly price went up by AZN 36.5738 ($21.51), or 1.6%, compared with the previous week, reaching AZN 2,287.5965 ($1,345.64).

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more