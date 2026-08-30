Hikmat Hajiyev shares message on Int'l Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances [PHOTO]

30 August 2026 14:05 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev has shared a message marking August 30, the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances.

He made the remarks in a post on his X account:

"For Azerbaijan, the fate of missing persons remains an issue of profound humanitarian and national importance. As a result of the former Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict, 4,010 Azerbaijani citizens are still registered as missing.

This issue remains under the constant attention of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, His Excellency Ilham Aliyev. In line with the tasks set by the head of state, the State Commission continues its systematic efforts to determine the whereabouts of missing Azerbaijani citizens, locate and identify their remains, and return them to their families, who have lived with uncertainty for decades.

Witness testimonies are being verified, suspected burial sites are being investigated, excavations are being carried out at mass graves, and human remains that have been discovered are being examined through forensic and DNA analyses. To date, 32 mass graves have been identified, and the identities of 328 missing persons have been established through DNA analysis.

In this regard, it is of great importance that Armenia provide accurate and comprehensive information on the fate of missing Azerbaijanis, including the locations where they were buried. Such cooperation is, above all, a humanitarian obligation and is essential to bringing an end to the uncertainty endured by thousands of families for decades.

Despite difficult terrain and weather conditions, as well as the dangers posed by landmines and unexploded ordnance, search operations continue with the use of all available resources and advanced technologies.

Every family has the right to know the fate of their loved ones.

Every missing person has a name. Every family deserves an answer."