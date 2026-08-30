Classic car exhibition gets underway at Baku's Seaside National Park [PHOTOS]

30 August 2026 14:27 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

An exhibition of classic cars organized by the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation (AAF) began this morning at the Seaside National Park in Baku.

Exhibitions and rallies of classic cars have already become a tradition in Azerbaijan, as they have in a number of other countries.

More than 100 vehicles manufactured before 1986 are being displayed at the event, which opened with a showcase of classic cars at the Seaside National Park.

The exhibition features classic cars registered for the event, as well as several vehicles from the permanent exhibition at the Heydar Aliyev Center.

The exhibition, which traditionally attracts considerable interest from Baku residents, will later continue with a rally of the classic cars.

The rally will pass along the capital's main streets and avenues before concluding in the Sea Breeze area.