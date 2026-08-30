Classic car exhibition gets underway at Baku's Seaside National Park [PHOTOS]
An exhibition of classic cars organized by the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation (AAF) began this morning at the Seaside National Park in Baku.
Exhibitions and rallies of classic cars have already become a tradition in Azerbaijan, as they have in a number of other countries.
More than 100 vehicles manufactured before 1986 are being displayed at the event, which opened with a showcase of classic cars at the Seaside National Park.
The exhibition features classic cars registered for the event, as well as several vehicles from the permanent exhibition at the Heydar Aliyev Center.
The exhibition, which traditionally attracts considerable interest from Baku residents, will later continue with a rally of the classic cars.
The rally will pass along the capital's main streets and avenues before concluding in the Sea Breeze area.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!