Azerbaijan Chamber of Accounts holds regular collegium meeting

30 August 2026 15:35 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The Chamber of Accounts of the Republic of Azerbaijan has held its latest collegium meeting.

The meeting discussed an audit report presented by Auditor Vafa Mutallimova on the results of an audit of the activities of the Agency for Quality Assurance in Education.

Following the discussions, the collegium approved the auditor's report and decided that the audited institution should take the necessary measures to address the deficiencies identified during the audit.

Speaking at the meeting, the Chair of the Board of the Agency for Quality Assurance in Education and the head of a department at the Ministry of Science and Education emphasized that the audit findings would contribute to improving activities in the relevant field. They also noted that the proposals and recommendations put forward would be taken into consideration.

The collegium then discussed an auditor's report presented by Auditor Hafiz Ismayilbayli on the results of an audit of the use of public funds and other state property by the Shahbuz District Executive Authority of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and its subordinate institutions.

Following the discussions, the auditor's report was approved, and the audited institutions were instructed to take the necessary measures to eliminate the deficiencies identified.

The meeting also addressed other current issues on the agenda.