AzerEnerji posts strong export growth in first seven months

30 August 2026 15:10 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Azerbaijan's AzerEnerji OJSC exported products worth $7.5 million in January-July 2026. This represents an increase of $3.5 million, or 87.5%, compared with the same period last year.

The figures were published in the August edition of the 'Export Review'. The monthly analytical publication is prepared by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communications.

It provides information and analysis on Azerbaijan's export performance, including trends in non-oil and non-gas exports.

AzerEnerji OJSC is Azerbaijan's largest electricity producer. It is also one of the country's key energy companies.

The company is responsible for electricity generation and transmission. It plays a central role in maintaining the stability and reliability of the national power system.