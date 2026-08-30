AYNA provides nearly 4,700 services to entrepreneurs in Baku and regions

30 August 2026 16:42 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency (AYNA) has released figures on the number of services provided to entrepreneurs in Baku and the regions from August 17 to 21.

atotal of 3,945 services were provided to 500 entrepreneurs at the Baku SME House during the reporting period.

A total of 2,882 services were provided to 468 carriers in connection with international freight transportation, including the issuance of 'Permit' forms and tachograph cards.

In addition, 1,063 services were provided to 32 carriers engaged in taxi and bus transportation.

In the regions, a total of 744 services were provided to 111 entrepreneurs and carriers.

The Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency (AYNA) is a public institution responsible for regulating, coordinating and developing land transportation in Azerbaijan. The agency works to improve the quality and efficiency of passenger and freight transportation, strengthen transportation safety and support the development of modern transport infrastructure.

AYNA oversees various areas of land transportation, including passenger and freight services, taxi operations, bus transportation and international road transport. It also provides a range of services to transport operators and carriers, including the issuance of relevant permits and tachograph cards.

The agency also contributes to the digitalization and modernization of transportation services, aiming to make public and commercial transport more accessible, efficient and convenient for both businesses and passengers.