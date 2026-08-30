UNO launches championship series with grand prize

30 August 2026 21:33 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Mattel is launching the UNO Championship Series, giving players a chance to compete for a $50,000 grand prize and a championship belt inspired by professional wrestling.

Qualifying competitions will be held through the UNO! Mobile app and at in-person events in the United States. The mobile qualifiers run from August 31 through September 27, while live qualifying events are scheduled for October in Florida, Chicago and California.

The finalists will meet in Los Angeles on November 11, where they will compete for the title and the $50,000 prize. The final will also be streamed live on Twitch.

The winner will receive more than the cash prize. Mattel has created a wearable UNO championship belt with a design inspired by wrestling title belts, adding a distinctive sporting touch to the card game's new competitive format.

The championship marks a major step for UNO, turning one of the world's best-known family card games into a structured competitive event with qualifiers, finalists and a championship title.