Spotify introduces Playlist Notes for songs, podcasts and audiobooks

30 August 2026 22:10 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Spotify has introduced Playlist Notes, a new feature that allows listeners and the streaming platform's editors to add written context to items in playlists.

With the new feature, Spotify editors can explain why a particular song was selected, highlight its cultural significance or provide additional context about its place in a playlist. The company has also introduced Editor Profiles, allowing listeners to see an editor's favourite tracks and albums as well as the playlists they work on.

Listeners can also use Playlist Notes on playlists they create or collaborate on. On mobile devices, users can add notes to songs, podcast episodes and audiobooks they have added to a playlist. The notes can be used to preserve a personal memory, recommend a particular track or explain why an item was chosen.

To add a note, users can open a playlist they own or collaborate on, tap the three-dot menu next to a track, podcast episode or audiobook, select Add note and save their text. Anyone who can view the playlist can also see the note.

User-created Playlist Notes are rolling out on iOS and Android in more than 100 markets, although availability may vary. Editor Notes and Editor Profiles are initially rolling out to Free and Premium users aged 16 and older in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand.

Spotify's editorial notes are initially available on several major playlists, including Today's Top Hits, RapCaviar, Hot Country, All New Pop, mint and Fresh Finds Hip-Hop. Users can access available notes by tapping the Notes option at the top of participating playlists.

The new feature builds on User Notes, which Spotify introduced in July to let listeners add personal notes to individual tracks. Playlist Notes expands that idea to podcasts and audiobooks while also bringing written explanations from Spotify's own editorial team into selected playlists.