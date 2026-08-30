Ganja Stadium earns UEFA's highest category for international matches

Ganja Stadium has been awarded UEFA Category 4 status, marking
an important step forward for football infrastructure in
Azerbaijan.
The Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA)
stated that the new status is the result of two years of continuous
work to bring the stadium in line with UEFA requirements.
The upgrade opens the way for Ganja Stadium to host higher-level
international football matches, providing new opportunities for
both domestic and international competitions.
Located in the city of Ganja, the stadium is one of Azerbaijan's
notable football venues and serves as an important sporting
facility for the country's second-largest city. Its upgraded status
strengthens Ganja's position as a potential host for major football
events and contributes to the continued development of Azerbaijan's
football infrastructure.
UEFA's Category 4 is the highest level in its stadium
classification system. Stadiums in this category meet the
organization's most demanding infrastructure, safety, facilities
and operational standards and are eligible to host high-level UEFA
competitions.
Formed in 1992, the Association of Football Federations of
Azerbaijan (AFFA) is the governing body of football in
Azerbaijan.
The Association is responsible for overseeing all aspects of
amateur and professional games in its territory.
It runs numerous competitions, the most famous of which is the
Azerbaijan Cup. AFFA is a member of both UEFA and FIFA.