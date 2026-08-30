Ganja Stadium earns UEFA's highest category for international matches

Ganja Stadium has been awarded UEFA Category 4 status, marking an important step forward for football infrastructure in Azerbaijan.

The Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA) stated that the new status is the result of two years of continuous work to bring the stadium in line with UEFA requirements.

The upgrade opens the way for Ganja Stadium to host higher-level international football matches, providing new opportunities for both domestic and international competitions.

Located in the city of Ganja, the stadium is one of Azerbaijan's notable football venues and serves as an important sporting facility for the country's second-largest city. Its upgraded status strengthens Ganja's position as a potential host for major football events and contributes to the continued development of Azerbaijan's football infrastructure.

UEFA's Category 4 is the highest level in its stadium classification system. Stadiums in this category meet the organization's most demanding infrastructure, safety, facilities and operational standards and are eligible to host high-level UEFA competitions.

Formed in 1992, the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA) is the governing body of football in Azerbaijan.

The Association is responsible for overseeing all aspects of amateur and professional games in its territory.

It runs numerous competitions, the most famous of which is the Azerbaijan Cup. AFFA is a member of both UEFA and FIFA.