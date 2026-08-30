Yellow and orange weather warnings issued for windy conditions

30 August 2026 18:20 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The National Hydrometeorological Service has issued yellow and orange weather warnings for windy conditions expected on August 31 in Baku, the Absheron Peninsula and several regions of Azerbaijan.

According to the service, a yellow warning is in effect for Nakhchivan, Goygol, Ganja, Samukh, Aghstafa, Gazakh, Dashkasan, Tovuz, Gadabay, Gusar, Shamkir, Khizi, Khachmaz, Shabran, Siyazan, Gobustan, Shirvan, Hajigabul, Neftchala, Aghdam, Mingachevir, Yevlakh, Tartar, Barda, Bilasuvar, Salyan, Jalilabad, Masalli, Yardimli, Lerik, Kalbajar, Lachin, Fuzuli, Beylagan, Imishli, Saatli, Sabirabad and Jabrayil. Easterly winds are expected in these areas, with speeds reaching 13.9-20.7 m/s.

An orange warning has been issued for Baku and the Absheron Peninsula, where northwesterly winds are expected.

Orange-level warnings are also in effect for Goranboy, Naftalan, Julfa and Ordubad, where easterly winds are forecast. Wind speeds in these areas may strengthen to 20.8-28.4 m/s.