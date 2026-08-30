State Tourism Agency promotes tourism opportunities in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan [PHOTOS]

30 August 2026 17:10 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A series of promotional events aimed at showcasing Azerbaijan's tourism potential have been held in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, organized by the Azerbaijan Tourism Board.

According to the State Tourism Agency, the programme covered the cities of Shymkent, Almaty, Astana and Tashkent and brought together representatives of eight local tourism industry organizations, including Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL).

More than 400 representatives of travel agencies, tour operators, airlines, hotels, media outlets and other tourism industry organizations from Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan took part in the events.

Presentations highlighted Azerbaijan's diverse year-round tourism opportunities, recent developments in the tourism sector and a range of tourism products.

Participants were introduced to opportunities for seaside holidays along the Caspian Sea, mountain resorts, health tourism, gastronomy, adventure and active recreation, cultural tourism, as well as the country's modern tourism infrastructure.

Business meetings held as part of the programme provided a platform for Azerbaijani tourism companies and their counterparts from Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to discuss prospects for cooperation and opportunities to develop joint projects.

The events also featured presentations showcasing Azerbaijan's rich culture, national cuisine and traditional dances.

According to official figures, the number of visitors from Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan increased by 5.5% in January-July 2026 compared with the same period last year, reaching 62,079. During the same period, the number of visitors from Uzbekistan rose by 40.2% to 42,288.