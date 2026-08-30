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Sunday, August 30, 2026

Defense Ministry presents weekly review [VIDEO]

30 August 2026 17:30 (UTC+04:00)
Defense Ministry presents weekly review [VIDEO]
AzerNEWS Staff
AzerNEWS Staff
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The Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense has released a review video based on information shared last week, from August 24 to 30, 2026.

AzerNEWS presents the video:

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