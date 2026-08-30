Azerbaijan, Bulgaria explore new opportunities for scientific cooperation [PHOTOS]

30 August 2026 18:00 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan and Bulgaria are exploring new opportunities to expand scientific cooperation. President of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), Academician Isa Habibbayli, discussed the issue during a visit to the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences, where he met with its President Evelina Slavcheva and members of the Academy's Presidium.

The discussions focused on strengthening ties between the two academies and developing joint scientific projects in areas of mutual interest and priority for both countries. Particular attention was given to cooperation in architecture, archaeology, ethnology, folklore, art history and other fields of the humanities.

The meeting also resulted in an agreement to update the existing framework agreement between the two academies and prepare a new document outlining their future cooperation.

During the visit, Academician Isa Habibbayli presented members of the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences' Presidium with the book 'Gabrovo Humor and Sheki Laughter'. The publication was prepared as a joint project of the Literature Institute named after Nizami Ganjavi, the Institute of Folklore and the Sheki Regional Scientific Center under ANAS, together with the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences.

Vice President of the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences Professor Emanuel Mutafov and Professor Ina Aneva, Scientific Secretary of the Department of Biodiversity, Bioresources and Ecology, also addressed the meeting. They highlighted the importance and prospects of expanding joint research initiatives between the two academic institutions.

As part of his visit, Habibbeyli familiarized himself with the work and experience of the Institute for Literary Studies, the Institute of Ethnology and Folklore Studies, and Akademika Library of the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences.

He also visited the 'Cosmogony: From Mythology to Cosmonautics' exhibition organized by the Institute of Ethnology and Folklore Studies, exploring the links between ancient ideas about the universe, mythology and humanity's journey toward space exploration.

The Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) is the country's highest state scientific institution, responsible for coordinating and advancing fundamental research across a broad range of disciplines. Established in 1945 as the Academy of Sciences of the Azerbaijan Soviet Socialist Republic, it has operated as the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences since Azerbaijan regained its independence in 1991.

Headquartered in Baku, ANAS oversees a network of research institutes and scientific centers specializing in the natural sciences, social sciences, humanities, engineering, earth sciences, information technologies, and biomedical research. Among its leading institutions are the Institute of Manuscripts, the Institute of Literature, the Institute of History and Ethnology, the Institute of Archaeology and Anthropology, and the Institute of Information Technology.

Alongside its research mission, ANAS is responsible for preserving Azerbaijan's historical and cultural heritage, including ancient manuscripts, archaeological collections, and archival materials. It also promotes international scientific cooperation through partnerships with academies, universities, and research organizations around the world.