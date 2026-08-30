Victoria's Secret sets date for Los Angeles show

30 August 2026 21:14 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show will return to Los Angeles on October 18, 2026, marking a move to the West Coast after the previous two editions were held in New York.

The show is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. Pacific Time and will be streamed live on YouTube and Victoria's Secret's social media platforms, allowing viewers around the world to follow the event.

Several models have already been announced for the runway. Gigi Hadid, Alex Consani, Paloma Elsesser and Abby Champion are confirmed to appear, while further names and the musical performers are expected to be announced later.

The 2026 edition is also set to bring a new element for fans. Victoria's Secret has launched The Weekly Ticket Drop, offering different opportunities each Thursday to win tickets to attend the show in person.

The brand is also preparing Angels Among Us, a YouTube docuseries following the search for a new Victoria's Secret Angel. The series will document the journey from nationwide casting to the fashion show runway.

Creative Chief Officer Adam Selman has indicated that the Los Angeles production will be larger than the recent New York shows. The move also brings the event back to a city long associated with Hollywood glamour and entertainment.

The official Victoria's Secret page confirms the October 18 Los Angeles date, making the original claim accurate.