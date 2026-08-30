New teaser released for Dune: Part Three [VIDEO]

30 August 2026 19:12 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Warner Bros. Pictures has released a new teaser for Dune: Part Three, giving fans another look at Denis Villeneuve's highly anticipated return to the world of Arrakis. The film is scheduled to open in cinemas on December 18, 2026.

The latest 33-second teaser features new footage and introduces Edric, a Navigator of the Spacing Guild, who appears in the film for the first time. The character gives Princess Irulan a striking answer when she asks what lies ahead, responding simply, "The End."

The film continues the story of Paul Atreides, played by Timothée Chalamet, following his rise to power as Emperor. Zendaya returns as Chani, with Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan and Robert Pattinson joining the cast as Scytale.

Directed by Denis Villeneuve, Dune: Part Three is based on Frank Herbert's Dune Messiah and follows the consequences of Paul's rise and the conflict surrounding his rule.

The film will receive an early release in selected IMAX 70mm cinemas in the United States and Canada on December 14, followed by wider IMAX screenings from December 15. International theatrical releases are scheduled to begin from December 16, depending on the market.