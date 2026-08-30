iPhone 17 Pro survives 100,000-foot drop

30 August 2026 19:33 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

An iPhone 17 Pro has survived a fall from more than 30 kilometres above the ground, setting a Guinness World Records title in an extreme test carried out in Sweden.

The phone was fitted with RHINOSHIELD's AirX case and lifted into the stratosphere by a high-altitude balloon. It reached an altitude of 30,607 metres (100,416 feet) before being released for a free fall.

The descent lasted around 25 minutes. During the test, the phone and case were exposed to temperatures between -40°C and -60°C, as well as atmospheric pressure of roughly one percent of the pressure at sea level. No additional heating or protective equipment was used.

After the fall, the team used GPS tracking to locate the phone in the Swedish wilderness. The device was recovered and examined by a Guinness World Records adjudicator.

The iPhone remained operational. It could be switched on and off, make calls and take photographs, while its exterior showed no significant damage.

The successful test earned RHINOSHIELD and its AirX case the Guinness World Records title for the highest drop of a mobile phone in a phone case from a natural landform.

The test was carried out in partnership with UK aerospace company Sent Into Space. The project was designed to push the AirX case far beyond conventional drop testing and demonstrate its performance under extreme cold, low pressure and impact conditions.

Image: Guinness World Records