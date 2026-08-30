Vin Diesel says final Fast & Furious Film to begin shooting in December

30 August 2026 20:35 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Vin Diesel has announced that filming on the final installment of the Fast & Furious franchise is expected to begin in December.

Diesel, who has played Dominic Toretto since the first film in 2001, shared the update as work continues on the next chapter of the long-running action series.

The upcoming film is planned as the final main installment of the franchise, bringing the story of Toretto and his family to a close after more than two decades on screen.

Further details about the production, including the full cast and plot, have yet to be revealed. Fans are nevertheless expecting the final film to bring back several familiar characters as the series heads toward its conclusion.

The Fast & Furious franchise has grown from a film centred on street racing into one of Hollywood's biggest action series, spanning multiple films and international box-office successes.

Diesel's latest announcement puts the final movie's production on a clearer timeline, with cameras expected to start rolling in December 2026.