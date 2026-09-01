Israel reportedly trained Kurdish fighters for planned Iranian regime-change operation

1 September 2026 12:00 (UTC+04:00)

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Israel’s Channel 13 has reported new details of an alleged Mossad plan to overthrow Iran’s Islamic Republic by supporting a Kurdish armed incursion into northwestern Iran.

According to the report, the operation, code-named “Puss in Boots,” was developed under former Mossad chief David Barnea following the June 2025 war with Iran. The plan reportedly envisioned Israeli and US airstrikes against Iranian Revolutionary Guard positions along the Iran-Iraq border, particularly in Iran’s Kurdish region, creating a corridor for Kurdish forces to enter Iranian territory.

Channel 13 reported that thousands of Kurdish fighters were brought to Israel for operational training as part of preparations for the proposed offensive. The Mossad reportedly expected the entry of the Kurdish forces to encourage thousands of additional young Kurds to join the movement and ultimately trigger a broader uprising against the Iranian government.

The strategy reportedly went beyond a limited Kurdish offensive. Israeli planners allegedly believed that a successful advance into northwestern Iran could spark mass demonstrations across the country and eventually lead to the collapse of the Islamic Republic.

A particularly striking element of the reported plan was the alleged role envisioned for former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad. According to Channel 13, Mossad officials referred to him by the code name “The Friend” and considered him as a potential political figure who could emerge following a regime collapse.

The proposed operation reportedly received initial US approval. During a February meeting between US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, American officials asked about the readiness of the plan. Barnea reportedly estimated that overthrowing the Iranian government could take around a year, while then-Israeli military chief Eyal Zamir reportedly assessed that it could take as long as three years.

However, the plan was ultimately halted. According to Channel 13, Washington reversed its position roughly three days after the operation began, with a senior Israeli official quoted as saying that the US sent a message instructing the Kurdish forces to stop. Israeli officials reportedly attributed the reversal partly to pressure from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and opposition within the Trump administration, including from Vice President JD Vance.

The reports also indicate that Israeli strikes in northwestern Iran during the conflict were intended, at least in part, to facilitate the Kurdish advance by targeting Iranian security and military infrastructure in the region. The broader Kurdish operation, however, failed to develop as originally envisioned.

The allegations have not been independently verified in full, and Israeli authorities have not publicly confirmed the reported regime-change operation.