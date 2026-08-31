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Monday, August 31, 2026

President Ilham Aliyev meets with Iranian President in Bishkek [PHOTOS]

31 August 2026 17:18 (UTC+04:00)
President Ilham Aliyev meets with Iranian President in Bishkek [PHOTOS]
AzerNEWS Staff
AzerNEWS Staff
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A meeting between President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian has commenced in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan.

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President Ilham Aliyev meets with Iranian President in Bishkek [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
President Ilham Aliyev meets with Iranian President in Bishkek [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
President Ilham Aliyev meets with Iranian President in Bishkek [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
President Ilham Aliyev meets with Iranian President in Bishkek [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
President Ilham Aliyev meets with Iranian President in Bishkek [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
President Ilham Aliyev meets with Iranian President in Bishkek [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
President Ilham Aliyev meets with Iranian President in Bishkek [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
President Ilham Aliyev meets with Iranian President in Bishkek [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
President Ilham Aliyev meets with Iranian President in Bishkek [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image

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