Russian forces strike Nova Poshta terminal in Ukraine’s Odesa Region
Russian forces have struck a terminal belonging to Ukrainian delivery company Nova Poshta in Ukraine’s Odesa region, according to local authorities.
Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, said on Telegram that a fire that broke out at the facility following the strike had already been extinguished.
“No casualties have been reported,” Kiper said.
According to the regional official, all relevant emergency and response services are currently operating at the site of the strike.
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