Iranian missile strikes trigger explosions in Jordan [VIDEO]

31 August 2026 12:01 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Several explosions were heard in Jordan overnight on Monday following an Iranian missile strike, Press TV reported.

"Reports are coming in of several explosions in Jordan following Iranian strikes," the broadcaster said.

According to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the strikes were carried out in response to an attack by the US armed forces on Lark Island.

The Al-Minhad base in the UAE was among the targets. Iranian drones attacked US Army helicopters stationed at the base.

In Jordan, the King Hussein and Al-Azraq military bases were targeted.

Tensions between Tehran and Washington escalated again on July 8. The US carried out several waves of strikes on Iranian territory, saying they were in response to an attack on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz. The strikes came after a memorandum had been signed between the two countries.

US President Donald Trump announced the end of the ceasefire with Iran on the same day. Tehran subsequently launched attacks against US facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE and Oman.