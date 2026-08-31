Putin congratulates Former Armenian President Kocharyan

31 August 2026 11:03 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a congratulatory telegram to former Armenian President Robert Kocharyan on the occasion of his birthday, the Kremlin press service reported.

"I wish you resilience in the face of challenges," Putin said in his message. The Russian president also wished Kocharyan good health, well-being, and success.

It is worth noting that Armenia’s Anti-Corruption Court ordered the detention of separatist Robert Kocharyan for two months. He had been arrested two days earlier, a day after his younger son, MP Levon Kocharyan, publicly accused Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of having "ruined" the country.

The criminal proceedings were initiated by Armenia’s Anti-Corruption Committee over allegations of abuse of power, bribery, and large-scale money laundering.

Robert Kocharyan served as president of Armenia from 1998 to 2008. After leaving office, he became involved in several criminal proceedings in Armenia.

Image: Dmitry Astakhov