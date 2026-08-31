Why President Aliyev’s Kyrgyzstan visit matters for Eurasia’s new trade routes

31 August 2026 09:47 (UTC+04:00)

Elnur Enveroglu Read more

Relations between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan have evolved rapidly from traditional ties between two Turkic states into a more structured political and economic partnership, with transport, investment and regional connectivity increasingly at its centre.

The relationship reached an important milestone in April 2024, when President Ilham Aliyev and Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov signed a joint declaration establishing a deeper strategic partnership. The document formalised a relationship that had already been gaining momentum through high-level political contacts and growing cooperation within the Organisation of Turkic States.

President Aliyev's visits to Kyrgyzstan have become an important part of that trajectory. In November 2024, he travelled to Bishkek for the 11th Summit of the Heads of State of the Organisation of Turkic States. During the visit, he also met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and received the Chinghiz Aitmatov Order, underscoring the broader cultural and political significance attached to Azerbaijan's ties with Kyrgyzstan.

The relationship has also acquired a tangible economic dimension. The two countries have worked on an investment fund and expanded cooperation in areas ranging from trade and transport to education and reconstruction. Meanwhile, Kyrgyzstan's construction of a school in Azerbaijan's liberated Aghdam district has become a particularly visible symbol of the political closeness between the two countries.

That relationship moved another step forward during President Ilham Aliyev's state visit to Kyrgyzstan in July 2026. The two presidents signed a Treaty on Alliance Relations, elevating bilateral ties to their highest formal level. A package of agreements covered areas including energy, transport, cybersecurity, education, financial-market regulation and precious-metal circulation.

Against that backdrop, the Azerbaijani President's upcoming engagement in Bishkek carries significance beyond another high-level diplomatic visit. His participation comes as Kyrgyzstan hosts the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, bringing together major Eurasian powers and regional leaders. Azerbaijan has been a dialogue partner of the SCO since 2015 and has increasingly used the organisation's platforms to promote its role in Eurasian connectivity.

Moreover, for Baku, the timing is particularly relevant. Azerbaijan has positioned itself as a bridge between Central Asia, the Caucasus and European markets through the Middle Corridor, while Kyrgyzstan offers another important link into Central Asian trade networks. At the SCO level, discussions on transport, trade, regional security and economic cooperation therefore overlap closely with Azerbaijan's broader foreign-policy priorities.

Aliyev's latest trip to Bishkek consequently comes at a moment when bilateral relations are no longer simply about political solidarity. The alliance treaty signed in July provides the framework; the SCO summit offers the wider Eurasian stage on which Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan can seek to turn that political alignment into deeper connectivity, investment and regional influence.