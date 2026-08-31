US sharpens economic offensive against Iran with new sanctions

31 August 2026 10:41 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The US administration intends to increase pressure on Tehran by imposing new sanctions every week on various entities over their ties to Iran. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said this in an interview with Reuters.

"We are starting with the banks, and we are telling them that it is unacceptable to hold Iranian money and help the regime," the Treasury chief said.

Bessent added that he would warn representatives of other countries that they could also face sanctions for maintaining ties with Iran.

On August 24, the US Treasury Department announced sweeping sanctions against more than 60 Iranian individuals and entities. The measures also targeted vessels operating around the world. The department said the decision was part of an effort to disrupt key sources of financing for the Islamic Republic.

Earlier, Bessent had warned of possible sanctions against China.

On August 20, US President Donald Trump said that the American administration was launching an unprecedented "economic war and isolation" campaign against Iran. According to Trump, Tehran had been given repeated opportunities to reach an agreement but had failed to take advantage of them. The White House chief stressed that no one had offered the Islamic Republic more opportunities to reach a deal than he had.

In response, Iran threatened to take retaliatory measures against neighboring countries if they joined the US sanctions against Tehran.

Image: Dado Ruvic / Reuters