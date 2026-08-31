President Ilham Aliyev extends condolences to President of Northern Cyprus

31 August 2026 11:10 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter to Tufan Erhürman, President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

According to AzerNEWS, the letter reads:

"Dear Mr. President,

We were deeply shocked by the news of the loss of life resulting from the capsizing of a boat near Kyrenia.

In the wake of this tragedy, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my deepest condolences to you, the families and relatives of those who lost their lives, and your brotherly people, and wish a speedy recovery to the injured.

May Allah rest the souls of those who lost their lives in peace!"