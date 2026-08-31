President Ilham Aliyev extends condolences to President of Northern Cyprus
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter to Tufan Erhürman, President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.
According to AzerNEWS, the letter reads:
"Dear Mr. President,
We were deeply shocked by the news of the loss of life resulting from the capsizing of a boat near Kyrenia.
In the wake of this tragedy, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my deepest condolences to you, the families and relatives of those who lost their lives, and your brotherly people, and wish a speedy recovery to the injured.
May Allah rest the souls of those who lost their lives in peace!"
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!