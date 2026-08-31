President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Kyrgyz Republic for working visit

31 August 2026 11:52 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived in the Kyrgyz Republic on August 31 for a working visit to participate in events of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

An honor guard was lined up at Manas International Airport in Bishkek in honor of the Azerbaijani President.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva were welcomed by Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan – Head of the Presidential Administration Adylbek Kasymaliev.