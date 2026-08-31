President: Reaching level of alliance in Azerbaijan-Kyrgyzstan relations is gratifying
"It is gratifying that relations between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan, rooted in traditional ties of friendship and brotherhood, have developed year by year, reaching the level of alliance and acquiring new substance," President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a congratulatory letter addressed to President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov on the occasion of the 35th anniversary of his country’s independence.
"My recent state visit to your hospitable country demonstrated our nations’ determination to pursue close partnership and an extensive agenda of cooperation, laying the foundation for a new chapter in the history of Azerbaijan-Kyrgyzstan relations," President Ilham Aliyev emphasized in his letter.
The head of state expressed confidence that Azerbaijan-Kyrgyzstan ties and the alliance between the two countries will continue to develop and strengthen along an upward trajectory through their joint efforts and in accordance with the interests of the two countries’ peoples.
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