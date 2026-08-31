Filmmakers Union sets date for upcoming conference

31 August 2026 11:46 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Board of the Azerbaijan Filmmakers Union has held a meeting to discuss the union's current activities, organizational matters, membership issues and preparations for its upcoming conference.

The meeting concluded with the adoption of several decisions.

The Board unanimously decided to temporarily entrust Shafiga Mammadova with the duties of chairperson of the Azerbaijan Filmmakers Union.The date of the union's upcoming conference was also discussed, with the event scheduled to take place on September 11.

The Board further decided to review and update the union's membership list based on the submitted list, as well as consider terminating the membership of certain members.

The resignation applications submitted by Board member and Executive Secretary Ali Isa Jabarov were also reviewed and accepted by the Board.

In addition, the Board unanimously approved Shafiga Mammadova as the sole candidate for chairperson of the Azerbaijan Filmmakers Union.

The decisions adopted at the meeting are aimed at streamlining the union's organizational activities and ensuring preparations for the upcoming conference.

Founded in 2012, the Azerbaijan Filmmakers Union (AUF) focuses on the development of local cinema as an integral part of national culture and world cinema.

Azerbaijani cinema has come to be an internationally recognized modern art, enjoying huge popularity and recognition at international film festivals, which frequently award the national films.

Over the past years, more than 300 films and 1,200 documentaries, as well as hundreds of cartoons, have been filmed.

The Azerbaijan Filmmakers Union is a member of the Confederation of Unions of Cinematographers of the CIS and Baltic States.