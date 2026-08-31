Baku, Phnom Penh seek to strengthen parliamentary Cooperation

31 August 2026 11:20 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan and Cambodia have expressed their intention to strengthen interparliamentary cooperation and expand mutual engagement on international platforms.

the issue was discussed during a videoconference between Cambodian Senate President Samdech Techo Hun Sen and Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova.

The sides emphasized the importance of further developing bilateral relations and expanding cooperation between the two countries’ legislative bodies, including through international parliamentary platforms.

Gafarova congratulated Cambodia on the recent meeting of parliamentary speakers of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) held in Phnom Penh and expressed appreciation for the country’s contribution to the development of interparliamentary cooperation.

The Azerbaijani parliamentary speaker also invited Hun Sen to visit Azerbaijan.

In response, the Cambodian Senate president said he would consider a suitable time for the visit.

Hun Sen also highlighted the positive nature of relations between Azerbaijan and Cambodia and thanked the Azerbaijani side for participating in the recent IPU meeting.

The sides expressed their readiness to continue cooperation and expand the exchange of views between the parliaments of the two countries.