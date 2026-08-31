Azerbaijan Premier League's third round to conclude with two matches

31 August 2026 10:22 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The third round of the Azerbaijan Premier League will conclude today with two matches on the final day of the round.

Araz-Nakhchivan will face Sabah first. The match will be played at Gabala City Stadium and will kick off at 18:00.

The final game of the round will see Sumgayit host Qarabag at the SOCAR Polymer Arena. The match is scheduled to start at 20:15.

In the earlier matches of the round, Gabala drew 0-0 with Shamakhi, while Imishli defeated Shafa, Kapaz beat Turan Tovuz, and Zira secured a 1-0 victory over Neftchi.

The 2026/27 Azerbaijan Premier League season began on August 14, 2026, with 12 teams competing for the national title. The season consists of 33 rounds, with each club playing 33 matches.

At the end of the season, the champions will represent Azerbaijan in the UEFA Champions League qualifying rounds, while the teams finishing second and third will enter UEFA Conference League qualifying.

The Azerbaijan Cup winner will also earn a place in UEFA competition, subject to the applicable qualification rules.

The team finishing 12th will be relegated directly to the Azerbaijan First League, while the 11th-placed side will face a relegation play-off against the second-placed team from the First League.