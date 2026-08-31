Donald Trump signs order to launch creation of U.S. Space Academy

31 August 2026 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston on Friday launching the process of establishing the country's first U.S. Space Academy.

The initiative comes amid the rapid expansion of the U.S. Space Force and the commercial space sector, as well as growing U.S. ambitions for lunar exploration and future missions beyond the Moon. Trump said the developments have created a need to educate and train a new generation of service members, engineers and civilian space professionals.

Under the order, NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman will chair a newly established Presidential Commission on the U.S. Space Academy.

The commission will have 120 days from the signing of the order to submit a report to Trump. The report is expected to include recommendations on the academy's governance structure, service requirements for graduates, potential location, legislative needs and other aspects of its establishment.