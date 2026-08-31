IRGC vows missile response after alleged US attack on Iran’s Lark Island

31 August 2026 09:10 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has vowed to launch a missile response following what it described as an early morning attack by the United States on Lark Island.

In a statement issued by its Public Relations Department, the IRGC said the attack had killed and wounded Iranian military personnel and civilians. It did not provide specific figures for the casualties.

The IRGC described the reported strike as an act of aggression by what it called the “American-Zionist enemy” and said Iran would retaliate.

“The sons of Islamic Iran will respond to this aggression, and the aggressor will be punished,” the statement said.

The IRGC also accused Washington and Israel of seeking to restore their influence in the region and shape public opinion, but provided no evidence for those claims.

The statement came after the reported attack on Lark Island, which is located in Iran’s southern Hormozgan province in the Persian Gulf, close to the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

The IRGC did not specify when or how the promised missile response would be carried out.

The development raises the prospect of a further escalation between Iran and the United States amid heightened tensions in the region.