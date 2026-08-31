Nepal flood death toll surpasses 900, nearly 4,200 people missing

31 August 2026 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The death toll from severe flooding in northern Nepal last week has surpassed 900, according to a report by the country’s National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority.

The report said the bodies of 903 people had been recovered, while 10,461 people had been rescued.

Around 4,200 people remain missing, including 592 foreign nationals, according to the authorities.

Earlier, officials reported that the death toll from the devastating floods in Nepal’s Rasuwa district, near the Chinese border, had risen to 804, with more than 3,300 people still unaccounted for.

Search-and-rescue operations, as well as efforts to identify recovered bodies, are continuing.

Meanwhile, the United States has announced more than $3.6 million in humanitarian assistance for Nepal. The aid will include food assistance for up to 10,000 families affected by the disaster.