Baku, Beijing strengthen cooperation between prosecutorial authorities [PHOTOS]

31 August 2026 17:02 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

China’s Supreme People’s Procurator-General Ying Yong, leading a delegation from the Supreme People’s Procuratorate of the People’s Republic of China, visited the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan on August 31 as part of an official visit to Azerbaijan.

In line with the visit program, a one-on-one meeting was first held between Azerbaijan’s Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev and the delegation of the Supreme People’s Procuratorate of China.

This was followed by a bilateral meeting attended by the Azerbaijani and Chinese delegations.

A signing ceremony was then held for a Memorandum of Understanding between the Prosecutor General’s Office of Azerbaijan and the Supreme People’s Procuratorate of China. The document was signed by Azerbaijani Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev and China’s Supreme People’s Procurator-General Ying Yong.

In recognition of his outstanding contribution to the development of friendly relations between Azerbaijan and China, as well as to promoting the exchange of experience and mutual assistance, Ying Yong was awarded a jubilee medal established by order of Azerbaijan’s Prosecutor General on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijani Prosecutor’s Office.

The jubilee medal was presented to China’s Supreme People’s Procurator-General by Azerbaijani Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev.