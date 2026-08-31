EU is deepening its security footprint in Armenia as Russia watches closely

31 August 2026 16:19 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

"There is once again a whiff of danger in the South Caucasus." Armenia, which tends to view its surroundings with suspicion and has recently been increasingly seeking shelter under the European Union’s security umbrella, appears to see the situation this way.

Since 2020, we have frequently seen representatives of an organisation known as EUMA along the conditional border between Azerbaijan and Armenia, often observing their surroundings with binoculars. Now, representatives of another EU organisation, the European Union Partnership Mission in Armenia (EUPM), are set to begin their activities in the country.

Thus, the newly launched European Union Mission in Armenia (EUPM, the EU Partnership Mission to Armenia) has started its work, as confirmed by official sources in Armenia. According to reports, Lilit Makunts, Chief of Staff of the Armenian Prime Minister’s Office, met with Cosmin Dinescu, Head of EUPM in Armenia, to discuss priority areas of cooperation and institution building.

But what will EUPM actually do?

The mission’s central concept is “resilience against hybrid threats”. Its mandate specifically covers cyber threats, foreign information manipulation and interference (FIMI), illicit financial flows, crisis-management capacity, early warning and threat detection, inter-agency coordination, the development of government strategies and protocols, and institutional capacity-building.

These may sound like positive objectives, but who is the target of EUPM in the South Caucasus, particularly amid a peace process that is moving closer to its final stage in the region?

The EU’s legal decision states that EUPM will advise Armenian ministries and agencies, help develop joint threat assessments and improve their capacity to monitor, detect, identify, attribute and respond to hybrid threats.

What is particularly interesting is that when we hear the term “hybrid warfare”, our attention naturally turns for a moment to Armenia-Russia relations, which have appeared increasingly tense in recent days. Even the issue of illicit financial flows, including cases in which Russian business figures became involved in the political arena for various reasons in connection with the former Karabakh conflict, appears to shed some light on the Moscow-Yerevan agenda.

If the matter is indeed connected to this, then Armenia’s appeal to the European Union as a means of protecting itself from Russia could certainly cause some political reverberations.

Moscow has already been closely following every step taken by Yerevan for some time. And there is little doubt that Armenia’s political outlook, which is becoming increasingly oriented towards the West, and the gentle winds blowing from the West are hardly allowing the Kremlin a moment’s peace.

Although Armenia has not yet fully revealed the ultimate objective behind this policy, many believe that a Russian reaction in the coming days could be expected to bring some of these unanswered questions to the surface.

For the time being, however, it is worth noting that the new mission was established at Yerevan’s request.

Armenian official sources confirm that the mission was requested by the Armenian government. Armenia’s foreign minister formally invited the EU, in a letter dated 12 December 2025, to deploy a civilian Common Security and Defence Policy (CSDP) mission, according to sources. The EU subsequently developed a crisis-management concept and established EUPM.

What exactly is EUPM Armenia?

The European Union Partnership Mission in Armenia (EUPM Armenia) is not simply another EU assistance programme. It is a civilian advisory mission operating under the EU’s Common Security and Defence Policy (CSDP), placing it within the bloc’s wider crisis-management and security architecture.

The EU Council formally established EUPM on 21 April 2026, following a request from the Armenian government in December 2025. The mission officially began operations on 13 July 2026 and has an initial two-year mandate, running until July 2028 unless the EU decides to renew it.

That timeline matters. While EUPM has no military mandate, its position within the CSDP framework gives the mission a distinctly security-oriented role and marks a further step in the EU’s institutional engagement with Armenia.

Financially, the mission is relatively modest. The EU allocated an initial reference amount of €2.678 million for its first four months, with funding for subsequent periods to be determined by the Council.

But the headline figure may not tell the whole story.

EUPM also includes a Project Cell, tasked with identifying and implementing projects falling within the mission’s mandate. Those projects can be financed not only by EU member states but also by third countries.

That mechanism could give EUPM a reach well beyond its initial budget. The mission may start with a relatively small financial footprint, but its institutional role — and its ability to draw in additional funding and partners — could make it a more significant player in Armenia’s security landscape than the initial €2.7 million allocation would suggest.