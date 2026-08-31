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Monday, August 31, 2026

STAR refinery boosts diesel and LPG production in June 2026

31 August 2026 14:42 (UTC+04:00)
STAR refinery boosts diesel and LPG production in June 2026
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
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SOCAR’s STAR oil refinery in Turkiye recorded significant changes in production volumes in June 2026 compared with the same month last year.

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