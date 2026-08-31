Over 2,000 hectares cleared of mines in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories

31 August 2026 14:24 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) has released information on mine clearance operations carried out by organizations involved in demining activities in the liberated territories between August 24 and 31.

According to ANAMA, demining operations conducted last week in Tartar, Aghdara, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Khojaly, Khankendi, Khojavand, Lachin, Shusha, Fuzuli, Gubadli, Jabrayil, and Zangilan resulted in the detection and disposal of 161 anti-personnel mines, 29 anti-tank mines, and 689 other unexploded ordnance items.

A total of 2,048.7 hectares of territory were cleared of mines and other unexploded ordnance.

Humanitarian demining remains a critical component of Azerbaijan’s post-conflict recovery strategy. Large areas of land in these regions remain contaminated with mines and unexploded ordnance, posing a significant threat to civilians and slowing the pace of reconstruction projects and the safe return of internally displaced persons.