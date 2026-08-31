UAE claims interception of Iranian drone near its waters

31 August 2026 13:39 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The UAE Ministry of Defense said it had intercepted an Iranian drone over the country’s territorial waters.

In a post on social media X, the UAE Ministry of Defense reported that the UAE Air Force had responded after detecting a drone approaching from the direction of Iran over the country’s territorial waters.

"The Ministry of Defense confirms that the Armed Forces remain on high alert to counter any potential threats, while air defense systems continue to monitor and protect the country’s airspace around the clock," the ministry noted.

Earlier, Iran’s state television, citing the country’s military, reported that the Iranian Army had attacked the Al Minhad airbase in the United Arab Emirates with drones on Monday.

According to the report, the Iranian military targeted areas where US helicopters and personnel were stationed at the Al Minhad base, using several dozen drones.

The attack was reportedly carried out in response to a US strike against Larak Island in the Strait of Hormuz.

On Sunday, US forces struck two Iranian launchers on Larak Island, marking the first American attacks on Iranian territory since late July and targeting systems allegedly being prepared to fire sea mines into the Strait of Hormuz. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said several fighters and civilians were killed or injured in the strike and vowed further response against US interests in the region.