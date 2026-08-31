GeoCamp students take part in night sky observation and quest game [PHOTOS]
Scientific, educational and recreational activities have been organized as part of the GeoCamp student summer camp.
The camp is jointly organized by Baku State University (BSU) and Azerbaijan International Mining Company Limited, with the support of BSU's Faculty of Geology, the BSU Volunteers organization and several companies operating in the field.
The camp programme included an evening astronomy observation session led by Khidir Mikayilov, Associate Professor at BSU's Department of Astrophysics. He provided participants with detailed information about the internal structure of telescopes, their optical systems and operating principles, as well as instructions for using the equipment.
Participants then used the telescope to observe celestial objects.
A quest game was also organized to help participants develop their teamwork and logical thinking skills. Divided into teams, the participants advanced through different stages by answering questions and using the provided keywords, aiming to reach the final question.
Under the rules of the game, the team that answered the final question correctly and in the shortest time was declared the winner.
Various training sessions, educational activities and interactive programmes continue to be held as part of the GeoCamp student summer camp, with the aim of expanding participants' scientific knowledge and developing their practical and teamwork skills.
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