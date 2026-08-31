Zira start Azerbaijan Premier League season with three consecutive wins

31 August 2026 14:01 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Zira have made a strong start to the Azerbaijan Premier League season by winning their opening three matches in a row.

This is the first time in the past three seasons that a team has recorded such a winning streak at the start of the campaign.

The last time it happened was in the 2023/24 season, when Zira also won their first three games consecutively.

The Baku-based club previously achieved the same feat in the 2017/18 season, meaning this is the third time in their history that Zira have remained unbeaten and collected maximum points from their opening three matches.

Overall, across 35 seasons, teams have started the campaign with three consecutive victories on 36 occasions. This achievement has been recorded by 18 different clubs.

The 2026/27 Azerbaijan Premier League season began on August 14, 2026, with 12 teams competing for the national title. The season consists of 33 rounds, with each club playing 33 matches.

At the end of the season, the champions will represent Azerbaijan in the UEFA Champions League qualifying rounds, while the teams finishing second and third will enter UEFA Conference League qualifying.

The Azerbaijan Cup winner will also earn a place in UEFA competition, subject to the applicable qualification rules.

The team finishing 12th will be relegated directly to the Azerbaijan First League, while the 11th-placed side will face a relegation play-off against the second-placed team from the First League.