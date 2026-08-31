National culture successfully showcased in Norway [PHOTOS]

31 August 2026 15:05 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan's rich cultural heritage, music, traditional dances, cuisine and customs have been showcased at a series of cultural festivals held in Norway.

Caucasus Culture - 2026 festival was held in Oslo with the support of the committee and organized by the Azerbaijan House in Oslo and the Norwegian Azerbaijanis' Youth Organization (NAYO)

The festival highlighted the cultural diversity of Azerbaijan and the peoples of the Caucasus, attracting members of the Azerbaijani community, representatives of various communities and local residents. Performances by dancers from the Ritm Dance Group, invited from Azerbaijan, drew considerable interest from the audience.

Azerbaijani national music also featured prominently in the programme. Shabnam Huseyn, a kamancha player, soloist with the Dresden Symphony Orchestra and member of the Norwegian Musicians' Union, performed traditional Azerbaijani compositions.

Students of the Nizami Ganjavi Azerbaijani-language weekend school in Oslo performed songs dedicated to their homeland and peace, while student Salim Abbaszade presented drawings reflecting Azerbaijani national values.

An exhibition featuring Azerbaijan's state symbols, examples of kelaghayi headscarves, national attributes and other cultural items was also held during the festival, giving visitors an opportunity to learn more about the country's rich heritage.

The ERAS Festival, another multicultural event held in Oslo, also brought Azerbaijan's national heritage to the forefront alongside the cultures, music and traditions of different peoples.

The Ritm Dance Group's performances of Azerbaijani traditional dances were met with enthusiastic applause, while Shabnam Huseyn's kamancha performances of national music added to the artistic programme.

Following the music and dance performances, Ramil Aliyev, Chairman of the Azerbaijan House in Oslo, spoke to participants about Azerbaijani music and culture. He also invited guests to visit Azerbaijan and discover the country's rich historical and cultural heritage.

The promotion of Azerbaijani culture in Norway continued at the 'Children of the World' cultural festival.

At the event, NAYO presented information about Azerbaijan's rich cultural heritage, national music and traditional dances.

The colourful performances by the Ritm Dance Group, which participated at the invitation of the Azerbaijan House in Oslo with the support of the Azerbaijan State Committee for Work with the Diaspora, were among the highlights of the festival.