Fire breaks out at drone parts manufacturing facility in Poland

31 August 2026 16:00 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

A fire broke out at a facility manufacturing drone components in the Polish city of Skarżysko-Kamienna.

According to Polish media outlets, the fire started in the assembly workshop of the facility, with local police spokesperson Anna Sławińska confirming the incident.

The plant was closed at the time of the fire, and no injuries have been reported.

“Police officers are still at the scene, securing the area and inspecting the site of the fire. Extensive investigative measures are also being carried out to establish all the circumstances and determine the cause of the incident,” Sławińska said.